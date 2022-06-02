Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,397 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TELUS were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 414,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 83,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,166. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

