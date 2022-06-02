Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 30,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.