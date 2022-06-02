Stephens Inc. AR Has $287,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GATX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GATX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GATX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

