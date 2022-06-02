State Street Corp Sells 106,071 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of East West Bancorp worth $423,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

