State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $571,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.