State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.38% of Citrix Systems worth $516,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 140.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 88.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $24,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

