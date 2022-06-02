State Street Corp Purchases 100,835 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $523,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.