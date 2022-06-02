State Street Corp Has $543.18 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Quanta Services worth $543,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.