State Street Corp Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,316,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.54% of Packaging Co. of America worth $591,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.