State Street Corp Acquires 432,592 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.60% of Juniper Networks worth $534,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

