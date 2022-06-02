Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

