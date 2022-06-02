Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

NYSE:STN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.61. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

