Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.15.

SWK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,341. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

