Standard Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

