StaFi (FIS) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and $2.03 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00252497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

