Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,157,709 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

