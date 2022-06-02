Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.27% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.