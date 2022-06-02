Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 249,997 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,997 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 35.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

