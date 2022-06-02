Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock worth $9,110,743 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $202.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

