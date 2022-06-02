Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,269 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

