Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 69,804 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1,428.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $152.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

