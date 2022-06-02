SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $19.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 314,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

