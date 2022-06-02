Splintershards (SPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $965,464.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Splintershards has a market cap of $63.11 million and approximately $965,464.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005946 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00068770 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006610 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 791,374,477 coins and its circulating supply is 710,861,250 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

