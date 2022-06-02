Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of SPIR stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 1,033,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,395. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

