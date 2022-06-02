SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 109,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,951,142 shares.The stock last traded at $62.58 and had previously closed at $61.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,164,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.