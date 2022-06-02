SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 1,393,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 348,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

