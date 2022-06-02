SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 17,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,530. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

