S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $416.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.14.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.