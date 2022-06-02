SORA (XOR) Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

SORA (XOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. SORA has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $1.50 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA coin can now be purchased for about $18.25 or 0.00061095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SORA has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SORA

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 518,916 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

SORA Coin Trading

