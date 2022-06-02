Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading 11.8% Higher

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.53 and last traded at 2.47. 34,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 673,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonder currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.60.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

