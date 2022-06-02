Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 348,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,571 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,109,000 after buying an additional 4,292,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,157 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

