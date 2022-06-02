Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $88,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNA traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.69. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,574. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $256.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
