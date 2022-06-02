Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $88,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.69. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,574. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $256.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.