Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.0166

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Smoothy has a total market cap of $84,318.32 and $190,218.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.11 or 0.32050579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00435525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008763 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.