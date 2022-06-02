Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 81924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

