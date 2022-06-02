SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE SJW opened at $62.08 on Monday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.