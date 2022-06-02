Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $959,800.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.30 million, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

