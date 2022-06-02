Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:YANG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 200,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.
Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
