Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 37.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 244,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

