SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.75. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 344 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

