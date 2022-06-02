SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.75. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 344 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
