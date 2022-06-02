SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.43. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
