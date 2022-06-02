SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.13 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $375.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,988.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.42 or 0.06087044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00211301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00660931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00618577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00073723 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004441 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

