Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Declines By 20.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.