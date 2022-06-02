Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Increases By 23.4%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,095. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

