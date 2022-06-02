Short Interest in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Increases By 27.3%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TBLAW stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

