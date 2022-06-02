Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Drops By 16.4%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

