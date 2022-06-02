Short Interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Declines By 20.2%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $15.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,052. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $282.99.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

