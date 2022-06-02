Short Interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Declines By 20.2%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.18.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $15.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,052. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $282.99.
About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
