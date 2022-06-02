Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases By 27.6%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

