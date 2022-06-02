Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Decreases By 18.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of HNW opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

