Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 14.9%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

