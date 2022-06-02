Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.6%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PBLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,626. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

